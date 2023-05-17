Titanic: 3D rendering could reveal exact point ship struck iceberg

(NewsNation) — A new groundbreaking 3D scan may give us more information about how the Titanic struck an iceberg on April 15, 1912.

Researchers from Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, in partnership with Atlantic Productions created video rendering by piecing together more than 715,000 still images taken from a variety of angles.

The result shows unprecedented detail of the ship, from the rust on the bow to a hole where the grand staircase used to be. Some images show glimpses of champagne bottles and shoes left behind.

Anthony Geffen, CEO and creative director of Atlantic Productions, is making a documentary about the project. He told NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” that up until now, there has only been speculation based on low-resolution photographic evidence.

“This is a literally a digital twin of the Titanic that is now enabling us to understand how it sank, (and) some of the personal stories on the Titanic. It’s completely rewriting the history of the Titanic,” Geffen said.

In addition to the documentary, Atlantic Productions has plans to produce an experience which will allow people to walk onto the Titanic.