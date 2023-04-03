Skip to content
Trump team opposes request for cameras in court at arraignment
Donald Trump's lawyers do not want cameras in court at his arraignment
The request for cameras was made by the media to the judge
Prosecutors did not take a position on the matter
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Apr 3, 2023 / 06:23 PM CDT
