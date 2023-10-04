Why was Charlotte Sena taken?

  • Police: New York kidnapping suspect wrote ransom note to get money
  • The suspect’s fingerprint was found on the ransom note
  • Ex-FBI agent: 'Was this planned from the very beginning?'

Updated:
Elizabeth Vargas Reports

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation