Why was Charlotte Sena taken? Police: New York kidnapping suspect wrote ransom note to get money The suspect’s fingerprint was found on the ransom note Ex-FBI agent: 'Was this planned from the very beginning?' Liz Jassin Updated: Oct 4, 2023 / 07:22 PM CDT Trending on NewsNation Powerball jackpot: Think twice before taking the cash Video Icon Video New York student faces Dubai jail after ‘humiliating’ treatment Ava Grace Baldwin: Father believes daughter hidden by her mother Gallery Icon Gallery Students create, distribute X-rated image of teacher Video Icon Video US military modifies requirements to tackle enlistment shortages Video Icon Video 160 arrested in Ohio human trafficking bust Video Icon Video