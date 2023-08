NewsNation is hosting a town hall in Chicago with Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday, Aug. 14. Hosted by Leland Vittert, the town hall will be from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET in NewsNation’s Chicago headquarters with additional studio audiences in Des Moines, Iowa, and Manchester, N.H. Questions will come from our audiences in Illinois, Iowa and New Hampshire.

Fill out the form below for a chance to attend NewsNation’s Vivek Ramaswamy town hall in person.