George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Opening statements are set to begin Monday at 8 a.m. CT in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death.

Floyd, a Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

The trial will be streamed online because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to last weeks.

NewsNation will continue to provide live coverage of the trial in the player above.