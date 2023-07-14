Officials: Two arrested breaking into evacuated California homes

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (NewsNation) — Authorities in Southern California have increased patrol in Rolling Hills Estates as burglars continue to target a community already on edge.

The situation in the affluent area has been like a slow-motion disaster all week due to a massive landslide that continues to shake the ground.

Residents on Tuesday were forced to evacuate from five additional homes because of a broken sewer line and much of the neighborhood remains off-limits.

As of Wednesday, around 17 homes were being monitored amid the shifting ground in the area.

Two people were arrested Thursday morning after allegedly trying to break into evacuated homes, officials said.

The Torrance Police Department used a drone to help find the suspects and deputies took them into custody, officials said.

“We are grateful for the assistance our partners provided, as well as pleased we were able to apprehend these suspects. We are also appalled that there are people who see another person’s misfortune as an opportunity for them to benefit,” sheriff’s officials said in a series of tweets.

Residents of Rollings Hills Estates agree.

“I really thought that was just extra cruel of those people to try to take things that didn’t belong to them just because it was there,” said resident Deborah Forrester. “What kind of society do we live in where people go along and steal like that and take things like that? Obviously, they don’t have any morals so what can you say other than that.”

The cause of the landslide is still under investigation. Geologists are expected to be on the scene next week to begin assessing the situation.

It’s uncertain when evacuated residents will be allowed to return home.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA in Los Angeles contributed to this report.