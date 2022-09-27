(NewsNation) — The United States is no stranger to strong hurricanes that can cause billions in damage.

Data shows these storms have become stronger worldwide during the past four decades, according to The New York Times. Scientists say the reason for these more “intense” and “destructive” storms is climate change.

Hurricanes are also becoming costlier, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Hurricane Center.

Data shows that four out of the five costliest storms in the U.S. have occurred in the last 10 years.

The five costliest storms, adjusted for the 2022 Consumer Price Index:

Hurricane Katrina ($186.3B, 2005) Hurricane Harvey ($148.8B, 2017) Hurricane Maria ($107.1B, 2017) Hurricane Sandy ($81.9B, 2012) Hurricane Ida ($78.7B, 2021)

One notable storm, Hurricane Andrew, caused about $26 billion in damages, and $15 billion in insurance costs, according to ABC Action News in Tampa Bay. Factoring in inflation, those damages today would be about $50 billion. With rapid population growth, that price soars to $120 billion, ABC Action News reported.

Currently, one of the latest storms of 2022, Hurricane Ian, is heading to Florida after passing through Cuba. As of Tuesday morning, it is considered a Category 3 storm, though it’s expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.