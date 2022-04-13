8 tornadoes reported in Texas and Iowa

(NewsNation) — Eight tornadoes were reported in Iowa and Texas Tuesday as more than 60 million Americans continue to face a severe weather threat.

Several tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service left 23 people injured and caused widespread damage in Central Texas north of Austin, officials said.

Of those hurt, 12 were transported to local hospitals, including one in critical condition, County Judge David Blackburn said late Tuesday. The other 11 either did not go to the hospital or were treated and already released.

No deaths have been reported. Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm.

In Iowa, at least two tornadoes touched down on Tuesday. The tornadoes hit in the west and northwest portions of Humboldt County near Gilmore City and Bradgate and in Pocahontas County.

The National Weather Service offices in Des Moines, Omaha and Lacrosse, Wisconsin, issued at least a dozen tornado warnings for Iowa communities. No serious injuries were reported from either tornado.

More than 60 million Americans remain in the storm’s path from Minnesota to the Gulf Coast.

More severe weather brought on by the system is expected Wednesday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued level 4 out of 5 “moderate risk” of severe weather including tornadoes, wind damage and hail.