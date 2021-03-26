Aerial footage shows how violent tornado ripped through Alabama town killing 4

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms that swept through Central Alabama Thursday claimed the lives of five people in Calhoun County. Using their drone, NewsNation affiliate WIAT captured aerial footage of the devastation in the town of Ohatchee, where four died as a violent tornado ripped through the area Thursday afternoon.

The four storm victims in Ohatchee were identified as 74-year-old Joe Wayne Harris, 72-year-old James William Geno, 69-year-old Barbara Harris and 38-year-old Ebonique Harris. A fifth victim, 72-year-old Emily Myra Wilborn, was killed in Wellington. The first three victims died in the same home in Ohatchee. The other two victims were found in separate mobile homes, one in Ohatchee and one in Wellington.

Multiple structures in the county were damaged during the “devastating” storms, Calhoun County officials said. In Shelby County, nearly 60 homes in the city of Pelham were hit, 22 of which suffered major structural damage.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the damage and loss of life Thursday: