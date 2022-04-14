(NewsNation) — After a week of big storms across the Northeast, the weather is set to be a little calmer in the next couple of days.

In North Dakota, there’s been a blizzard ongoing for the last two days. The record-breaking storm saw the state getting more snow than they’ve ever seen in April.

The last time North Dakota’s snowfall even came close was in 1966.

Although the snow falling is set to end, the cold isn’t going anywhere. A lot of wind is also expected.

A massive warm air system in the area is weakening a little bit, but it still has enough energy left to bring possible severe thunderstorms across the Northeast.

New York didn’t see the tornado count meteorologists were expecting, this week though there were 325 reports of wind damage or wind gusting.

While there will be some active storms Thursday, they’re only considered a level two out of five by the Storm Prediction Center. This will mainly be because of a damaging wind threat, although that should be quick to move out of the area.