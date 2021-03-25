Alabama police officer struck by lightning during severe storms

FLORENCE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama Police Officer was struck by lightning during the severe storms on Thursday, according to Chief Ron Tyler.

The officer was putting out barricades at an intersection when he was struck. Florence Police Officers were able to provide immediate first aid and transported him to the North Alabama Medical Center.

Chief Tyler says the officer is awake and alert.

The chief said the officer does have some burns.

Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in the state. Potentially dangerous and severe weather is expected to continue across several southern states Thursday.

At least three people were killed and several others are injured following damage from tornadoes in Ohatchee, Alabama, officials said Thursday.

The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and western Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. More storms are possible in Georgia and Kentucky into early Friday afternoon.