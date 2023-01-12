Tornadoes ravage US South, at least 7 dead

(NewsNation) — A massive storm system whipped through the southern U.S. on Thursday, spawning tornadoes that killed at least seven people in Alabama and Georgia.

Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent of the damage and a search for additional victims would come Friday, when conditions were expected to clear. The “large and extremely dangerous tornado” brought severe damage to several counties as a large storm system moved eastward across the region.

Six of the deaths were recorded in Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles northeast of Selma, where an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that cut a 20-mile path across two rural communities, said Ernie Baggett, the county’s emergency management director.

At least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders, Baggett told The Associated Press. He said crews were focused Thursday night on cutting through downed trees to look for people who may need help.

“This is the worst that I’ve seen here in this county,” Baggett said of the damage.

Nationwide, there were 33 separate tornado reports from the National Weather Service on Thursday, and Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and North Carolina all saw tornado warnings for a time. The tornado reports were not yet confirmed and some of them could later be classified as wind damage after assessments are done in the coming days.

About 40,000 customers were without power in Alabama on Thursday night, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

According to the Selma mayor’s office, the city received significant damage from the tornado.

“Emergency response teams are on the ground providing assistance and cleaning right of ways,” the mayor’s office posted on social media. “We are asking everyone to stay calm and stay in place until further notice.”

Selma schools went on a weather lockdown as a giant, swirling storm system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees.

Former state Sen. Hank Sanders said he has been told there is damage “all over Selma.”

“A tornado has definitely damaged Selma. In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen,” Sanders said.

Video posted on social media shows damage, including uprooted trees and debris scattered across streets in several cities.

“Our hearts and thoughts, go out to the Selma community and everyone impacted by the storm,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Our team here is monitoring and assessing the situation.”

In Georgia, about 86,000 customers were without electricity after the storm system carved a path across a tier of counties just south of Atlanta.

A passenger died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Jackson, Georgia, Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue said. In the same county southeast of Atlanta, the storm appeared to have knocked a freight train off its tracks, officials said.

School systems in at least six Georgia counties canceled classes on Friday. Those systems enroll a total of 90,000 students.

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.

Three factors — a natural La Nina weather cycle, warming of the Gulf of Mexico likely related to climate change and a decades-long shift of tornadoes from the west to east — came together to make Thursday’s tornado outbreak unusual and damaging, said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University who studies tornado trends.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  • A damaged vehicle rests on its side in front of a home, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • A damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Prattville, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Damaged structures sit on the ground in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Joffre, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Fallen trees are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Debris litters a local business that was destroyed by a tornado that passed through downtown Selma Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Moundville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees. (Mike Goodall via AP)
  • Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Moundville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees. (Mike Goodall via AP)
  • Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Greensboro, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees. (Mike Goodall via AP)
  • Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Greensboro, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement (Mike Goodall via AP)
  • Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Greensboro, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement (Mike Goodall via AP)
  • Devastation is seen in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Greensboro, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees. (Mike Goodall via AP)
  • CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO THURSDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY – A vehicle is upended and debris is strewn about follow a tornado near Meadowview elementary school Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO THURSDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY – Children walk home from school after a tornado hit near Meadowview elementary school Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • A damaged vehicle and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Scott Wayman, center, examines his former rental home at 1349 County Road 43 in the aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Prattville, Ala. A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
  • Workers remove debris from railroad tracks after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • The roof of a local businesses is strewn about after a tornado passed through Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Mel Gilmer surveys the damage to his business after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Gilmer took shelter in the bathroom as the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Workers prepare to board up windows as they recover from a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Workers prepare to board up windows as they recover from a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • A Selma firefighter walks back the truck after putting out a fire that started from a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • A Selma firefighter walks back the the truck after putting out a fire that started from a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Trees uprooted by a tornado that went through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, lie on the ground at Selma Country Club. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Workers remove debris from a tornado that passed through downtown Selma, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

