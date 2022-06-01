As Southeast, Southwest bake, Yucatan storm draws attention

(AP) — As cool Canadian Maritime air continues to push to the southwest across New England and part of the mid-Atlantic region, heat will hold over the central Appalachians, Southeast and South Central states today.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire along a cold front from the eastern part of the Great Lakes region to the southern Plains. Some of the storms along the front can trigger flash flooding and lead to damaging wind gusts. A high-powered thunderstorm complex could affect the interior Northeast.

As cool air sprawls over the North Central states, heat will build in the Southwest with some warmth in store for the Northwest.

A tropical rainstorm near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico could evolve into the first tropical depression and storm for the Atlantic basin in the coming days.