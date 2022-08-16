Atlantic, Gulf storms bring heavy rains, cooler air

Images show the aftermath from storms and mudslides in the San Bernardino mountains Saturday. (CREDIT: Rehmer family)

(AP) — A southward dip in the jet stream and a brewing storm over the Atlantic Ocean will work together to keep cool air locked in over the Midwest and Northeast today.

Clouds and showers will be spotty but locally drenching in the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians.

Downpours will hit parts of the Southeast, middle Mississippi Valley, central Plains and the Southwest. Localized flooding is a concern. Some of the thunderstorms that develop may be briefly severe at the local level as well in these locations.

Downpours associated with a tropical rainstorm will continue to push across northern Mexico while grazing the Big Bend area of Texas.

In the wake of the rainstorm, central and South Texas will not be as hot as much of the summer was.

A heat wave will begin to throttle up over the Northwest.

Other than the storm moving inland over Texas and Mexico, the Atlantic basin continues to be quiet as we approach the statistical peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.