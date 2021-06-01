Atlantic hurricane season officially begins

FILE – This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, upper left, in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. At center is Tropical Storm Isaac and at right is Hurricane Helene. (NOAA via AP)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins Tuesday and weather forecasters are predicting it will be an active one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced last month it expects another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season this year.

Forecasters with NOAA predict between three and five major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour, will form in 2021.

Between six and 10 hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph were expected out of 13-20 tropical storms in 2021, NOAA forecasters said. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph.

Although forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, experts to not expect it to be as busy as last year.

The 2020 hurricane season was the most active on record producing 31 cyclones, of which 30 were named tropical storms.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a NOAA news release. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

The Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA and Reuters contributed to this report.