Blast of arctic air causing frigid temperatures in much of the country

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Many parts of the country are settling in for what sounds like a week’s worth of cold winter weather creating icy scenes across the U.S.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service Prediction Center tweeted a timelapse map showing record-setting cold air will be pouring south from Canada into an already partly-frozen U.S., bringing the coldest air of the season.

In New York, a weekend storm packed on even more snow to the 2 feet the region saw just last week. That blizzard resulted in a state of emergency issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Monday, many New Yorkers took their snow days to Central Park and the rink at Rockefeller Center.

“I think the snow was beautiful! It was really nice today. There were nice, big fluffy snowflakes falling,” said one attendee.

In Oklahoma, winter is without its wonderland this week where a 29-car pileup left passengers shaken up. First responders climbed across cars to get to small children and those who needed medical attention.

In Utah, GoPro Cameras were rolling as snowmobilers got buried alive in a monster avalanche while shredding the Uinta Mountains.

All four friends walked away unscathed.

In Massachusetts, folks in some parts of the state have been bracing for 8 more inches to fall on Tuesday alone.