FILE – Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plows work on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway 90, Dec. 9, 2021, as snow falls near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. Authorities say Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state has received the highest snowfall in 20 years as of Jan. 3, 2022. The Washington State Department of Transportation said by Monday afternoon, Jan. 3, 2022, 236 inches of snowfall was recorded, more than the 229 inches by Jan. 3 that was recorded in 2007 and 212 inches in 2004. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Travel of all kinds has been met with delays in regions experiencing heavy snowfall, and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

In Virginia, a crash involving six semitractor-trailers has stranded hundreds of motorists for nearly 24 hours along a 50-mile stretch of road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said that by Monday afternoon, 236 inches of snowfall had been recorded so far this winter season. That’s more than the 229 inches by Jan. 3 that was recorded in 2007 and 212 inches in 2004.

In Washington D.C., Metrobus services were limited to major roads only Tuesday, with service on most routes suspended because of snow.

An additional 2-4 feet of snow is expected to coat the Cascades down through the Central Rockies by Wednesday night, according to the NWS.

The service also warned of snow and gusty winds slated to spread across parts of the upper Midwest Tuesday before expanding into the upper Great Lakes by Wednesday morning. Between 4 to 8 inches of snow can be expected across the upper Midwest while parts of the Upper Great Lakes may see totals closer to a foot by Thursday morning.

Rain and snow showers lingered over Northern California on Tuesday as the latest weather system moved through. The storm added to substantial earl-season precipitation dropped by powerful December systems that also cut power to thousands.

Dryer conditions in other regions present their own threat.

A Critical Risk of Fire Weather alert is in place for the Southern Plains Tuesday and potentially disruptive winter weather could impact parts of the Tennessee Valley on Thursday.

Dry conditions and strong winds also will contribute to the Critical Risk of Fire Weather Tuesday over parts of eastern New Mexico and the Texas panhandle.

Unseasonably warm temperatures in Texas, which last month saw its warmest December since at least 1989, have been worsening drought conditions throughout the state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than two-thirds of the state is in a drought, and 10 percent is in an extreme drought.