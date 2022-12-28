Buffalo council member shares updates on storm recovery

(NewsNation) — A massive winter storm dropped over 4 feet of snow in some areas of Buffalo starting on Christmas Eve, trapping residents and killing dozens.

Buffalo Common Council Member Bryan Bollman joined “NewsNation Live” to discuss the search and rescue efforts in the city post-storm.

Bollman said the loss of life has been devastating. In total, he said the storm killed at least 34 people, 26 of whom were in the city.

“There’s a lot of great stories of neighbors helping neighbors. But there are tragic stories and the devastating loss of life we sustained in the city of Buffalo,” he said.

Bollman said he is concerned about potential flooding when the snow melts, but said local officials are trying to address this issue before it becomes a major problem.

Watch Bryan Bollman’s full interview in the player above.