California ‘Blue Fire’ reaches 400 acres at 25% containment, according to officials

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Fire crews are feeling optimistic about containing the wildfire known as the Blue Fire after its initial start on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

Chief on the High Sierra Ranger District of the Sierra National Forest, Joaquin Marquez, says resources from other departments helped stopped the Blue Fire from spreading even more throughout the area.

Sierra National Forest officials say the fire has now reached 400 acres at 25% containment.

Marquez says around 175 firefighters are out on scene.

Air units have been deployed to the scene too, according to Sierra National Forest Officials.

The Blue Fire began near Blue Canyon ridge, south of Dinkey Creek according to officials, and was spreading northwest.

Sierra National Forest officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Sierra National Forest for Road 10S02 (Peterson Mill) to Nutmeg Saddle, including Bretz Mill Campground.

For public and firefighter safety, Road 10S02 (Peterson Mill) has been closed.