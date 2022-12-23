With the rest of the nation on ice, California basks in the heat

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 18: Canary Island palms tower above Melrose Avenue after the sun set on the popular 20th Century symbols of southern California which are fading into history because of a fatal fungus, old age, and city plans to replace them with other trees on October 18, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Originally imported by 18th century Spanish missionaries, the majestic Canary Island palms grow as high as a 12-story building but are threatened by an always-fatal fungus that is killing them at an alarming rate. 42% have been infected so far. Standing up to the fungus are the native California fan palms, endemic to southern California?s inland deserts, and the Mexican fan palm but all the populations are nearing the ends of their natural lives, having been planted mostly in the early 1900?s. City planners, led by Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, intend to plant one millions trees to improve air quality but no palms, having fewer leaves to offset the effects of air pollution than other native varieties. Experts predict that Los Angeles will look very differently in coming decades as oaks and sycamores replace most the iconic palms loved by both tourists and residents. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — It’s late December, and while much of the nation is experiencing below-freezing temperatures, Southern California is basking in some unusually hot weather, with no chance whatsoever of a white Christmas.

The Santa Monica Pier is pretty packed, with only the Christmas decorations indicating these are not the summer months.

“Well, it’s a lot nicer out here,” said M.J. Crocker, who was visiting from the Twin Cities. “In Minnesota, everybody’s snowed in, so I don’t think anybody’s leaving their houses.”

The need to lose layers and slather on sunscreen is not lost on those basking in the warmth.

It’s pretty much an 80-degree difference between Chicago and Los Angeles. All over Southern California, Christmas Sunday will be a “sun-day,” with near-record heat.

“We’re talking sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees, gradually warming up to that 80-degree mark, Sunday, Christmas Day,” said NewsNation affiliate KTLA meteorologist Alexis Torres during a recent newscast.

The winter travel chaos in the East has some skipping the surf to do some holiday shopping.

While others are taking it with a grain of, er, sand, and not sounding too disappointed if their flights get canceled.

“I guess we’re staying, yeah,” said Andreas Pinto, a Chicagoan visiting LA. “We’re currently staying with family, so I’m sure they won’t mind.”

Life is not all beachy keen out West, though. Angelenos still have to put up with a lot of LA traffic … minus the snowplows, of course.

“I will just continue to have some fun until I catch my flight,” said Daniel, who was visiting from North Carolina. “I’m really enjoying LA. So, I’m going to have some more fun.”