With the rest of the nation on ice, California basks in the heat

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — It’s late December, and while much of the nation is experiencing below-freezing temperatures, Southern California is basking in some unusually hot weather, with no chance whatsoever of a white Christmas.
The Santa Monica Pier is pretty packed, with only the Christmas decorations indicating these are not the summer months.
“Well, it’s a lot nicer out here,” said M.J. Crocker, who was visiting from the Twin Cities. “In Minnesota, everybody’s snowed in, so I don’t think anybody’s leaving their houses.”
The need to lose layers and slather on sunscreen is not lost on those basking in the warmth.
It’s pretty much an 80-degree difference between Chicago and Los Angeles. All over Southern California, Christmas Sunday will be a “sun-day,” with near-record heat.
“We’re talking sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees, gradually warming up to that 80-degree mark, Sunday, Christmas Day,” said NewsNation affiliate KTLA meteorologist Alexis Torres during a recent newscast.
The winter travel chaos in the East has some skipping the surf to do some holiday shopping.
While others are taking it with a grain of, er, sand, and not sounding too disappointed if their flights get canceled.
“I guess we’re staying, yeah,” said Andreas Pinto, a Chicagoan visiting LA. “We’re currently staying with family, so I’m sure they won’t mind.”
Life is not all beachy keen out West, though. Angelenos still have to put up with a lot of LA traffic … minus the snowplows, of course.
“I will just continue to have some fun until I catch my flight,” said Daniel, who was visiting from North Carolina. “I’m really enjoying LA. So, I’m going to have some more fun.”