CDC advises staying out of Floridian floodwaters

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising people in flooded areas of Florida to stay out of the water, citing disease and safety concerns.

“Hurricane #Idalia is causing flooding in many areas. Floodwater can be dangerous and put you at risk of injuries or diseases. Stay out of floodwater, and don’t drive through flooded areas,” the agency said on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The CDC says exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause:

Wound infections

Skin rash

Gastrointestinal illness

Tetanus

Leptospirosis

Melioidosis

The CDC recommends those who have come in contact with floodwater to:

Wash the area with soap and clean water as soon as possible. If you don’t have soap or water, use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.

Take care of wounds and seek medical attention if necessary.

Wash clothes contaminated with flood or sewage water in hot water and detergent before reusing them.

Local officials are also encouraging people to stay out of the water as it could hamper rescue efforts.

Hurricane Idalia has traveled nearly 100 miles and remains a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph as it crosses south Georgia around midday Wednesday.

Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 storm around 7:45 a.m. and there have been two storm-related deaths so far.