Chicago air world’s worst as wildfire smoke hits

In this photo provided by the Government of Alberta Fire Service, a wildfire burns a section of forest in the Grande Prairie district of Alberta, Canada, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Government of Alberta Fire Service/The Canadian Press via AP)

(NewsNation) — Chicago and Minneapolis are ranked worst in the world for air quality as smoke from Canadian wildfires hits the Midwest.

Canada is officially having its worst wildfire season on record, with 18,688,691 acres already burnt and fires continuing to rage across multiple provinces. Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec are all dealing with wildfires and peak fire season is expected to continue through August.

Smoke from the fires has impacted air quality in the U.S. as it drifts, with New York City and the East Coast previously covered in a smoky haze.

Now the smoke is hitting the Midwest, with smoke impairing air quality in most of Wisconsin, as well as part of Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

The smoke can be especially damaging for vulnerable groups, including seniors, children, pregnant people and those with heart or lung diseases. But as of Tuesday, Chicago and Minneapolis are currently ranked as “unhealthy” for everyone, including healthy individuals.

People in areas affected by the smoke are advised to avoid spending time outdoors and avoid vigorous activity when outside.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement advising people take precautions.

“Chicagoans may also consider wearing masks, limiting their outdoor exposure, moving activities indoors, running air purifiers and closing windows,” Johnson said.

The area is expected to see some improvement in air quality by Wednesday morning.