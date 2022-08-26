Cold front brings flood, tornado threat to Northeast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: People walk under umbrellas as they cross a street during an autumn Nor’easter on October 26, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency as the storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area, with up to 3 inches of rain in some parts of the city. A flash flood watch is in effect in NYC until 6 P.M. tonight. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(AP) — As the combination of a storm system and a cold front advances across the Northeast states, locally drenching showers and severe thunderstorms are forecast today.

Some areas may be hit with high winds, hail and flash flooding. A tornado cannot be ruled out in a couple of locations.

Farther south and west, locally drenching storms are expected in the Southeast, South-Central, northern Rockies and High Plains regions. The greatest threats in these areas will stem from flash flooding.

A pocket of dry air will expand over the central and western Great Lakes region and should sprawl to the central Plains.

Most areas west of the Rockies are likely to be free of rain, except for showers that arrive in coastal Washington and Oregon with a push of cooler air.

As far as the tropics go, it looks like chances are good we’ll go 0-for-August, with no named storms in the month. An area in the Caribbean that was being watched yesterday has run into wind shear, and anything coming off the African coast will be slow to develop.