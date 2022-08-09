Cool front drenches areas from Gulf Coast to Maine

A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — A very slow-moving front will dip southward and stretch from the mid-Mississippi Valley to New England today. Along this frontal zone, drenching showers and thunderstorms are in store.

The storms will carry the risk of localized flash flooding anywhere in this zone, especially in areas of the Midwest that have been hit with heavy rain and flooding in the past couple of weeks.

In parts of the Northeast, the downpours may provide some drought relief.

Drenching storms are also expected for the Southeast states, mainly from the Gulf Coast to Tennessee.

Farther west, thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Southwest. These storms may also lead to localized flash flooding. Some of the storms are likely to reach coastal areas of Southern California.

Most areas from the Northwest to the Upper Midwest will be dry.

The only area of concern in the tropics is a “robust” wave off the coast of Africa that should move into an area favorable for development later this week.