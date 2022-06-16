Cool front invades Midwest, breaking heat, sparking storms

(AP) — A strong cool front will break the deadlock of heat over the Midwest today.

As the front moves eastward, thunderstorms capable of producing high winds, hail, flash flooding and a few tornadoes will erupt and cut across the Appalachians and interior mid-Atlantic region. Less intense storms may reach the mid-Atlantic coast and southeastern New England at night. A few strong storms are also in store for parts of the Southeast.

As the Midwest gets a break from the heat, a few showers will dampen the upper Great Lakes.

Extreme heat will hold over the southern Plains and the lower part of the Mississippi Valley. Heat will build over the interior West with spotty thunderstorms later on associated with the onset of the North American monsoon.

Cool air will invade the Pacific coast with areas of rain across the north.