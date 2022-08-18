Cool front sparks storms from Midwest to Southeast

An active thunderstorm complex moved over Nebraska in the afternoon and evening hours. At the back of this system a lot of these so called `anvil crawlers` could be seen.

(AP) — A push of air more typical of mid-September will continue to sprawl southward from the Midwest and Northeast to the Southeast and South Central states today.

The leading edge of this cool air will lead to showers and thunderstorms that are capable of triggering flash flooding from northern Texas to northern Florida and southern Georgia. Areas south of this zone are forecast to stay hot and humid.

As a storm moves away, rain will diminish in Maine, but spotty showers and storms are likely to erupt over the rest of the Northeast.

A new storm system will allow thunderstorms to move over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. A few of these storms can be strong.

As a heat wave builds over the Northwest, more storms are expected to erupt over the interior Southwest with localized flash flooding.

The tropical rainstorm that moved into Mexico may absorb another system and replenish its moisture, leading to more flooding. Also, an area west of the Cabo Verde islands is being watched for possible development over the next 10 days.