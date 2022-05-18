Cool Northeast, sweltering Southwest with storms in between

(AP) — As cool air lingers in the Northeast, so will heat from the South Central to the Southwest states today. Temperatures will range from near to slightly below average in the Northeast to well above average in the south-central region.

In between the hot and cool air, showers and thunderstorms will fire, drench and repeat from the central and northern Plains to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys as well as part of the southern Appalachians.

In addition to locally strong wind gusts, flash flooding can occur in the most significant downpours.

A new storm will roll in from the Pacific Ocean and into the Northwest. Low-elevation rain and mountain snow are in store for the region.

The same storm will drag colder air into the Rockies by the end of the week with a locally heavy snowfall likely for parts of Colorado.