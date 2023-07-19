Death Valley heat feels like standing before a heater: Tourist

(NewsNation) — The number of tourists flocking to Death Valley in the California desert is skyrocketing as so-called “heat tourists” hope to soak in the record-breaking temperatures.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Death Valley is expected to be around 120 degrees. The heat reached 133 degrees Sunday, breaking records.

Now, the National Park Service is warning tourists to stay safe, drink water and take precautions.

Nathan Mendoza, a self-described adventure seeker, visited the national weekend last weekend with a close friend so that he could witness a world record being broken firsthand.

“There was a reason why I couldn’t really find many other people to go with me,” Mendoza joked. “What really drove me was just the novelty of having to say that I experienced one of the world’s hottest temperatures.”

When Mendoza arrived at the national park, the thermometer read 131 degrees. He and his friend snapped a couple of pictures outside in between cooling intervals inside the welcome center.

Mendoza said he could only spend about five to 10 minutes outside before it became too hot to remain in the heat. Surprisingly, his phone didn’t overheat like many other tourists in the area.

“It honestly feels like standing next to a heater, like having your face inches away from it,” Mendoza said.

But for him, it was worth the adventure and clout of being able to say he witnessed a world record being broken firsthand.

Mendoza said he has yet to plan his next adventure, but it will likely be as impromptu and crazy as his visit to the hottest place on Earth.