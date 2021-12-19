Disastrous tornado brings out the best in people

MAYFIELD, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — At least 75 people in western Kentucky were killed after tornadoes ripped through the state, with thousands still cleaning up the aftermath more than one week later.

Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter Board President David Spalding came to the shelter at 3 a.m. the day of the storm to find it virtually untouched — while abutting an area of complete destruction.

“When we got here, the dogs, even the cats were completely silent,” Spalding said. “They were all kind of backed up into the corner. They were spooked.”

Spalding said the shelter has had 86 animals brought in since Saturday.

“We have had quite a few reunions, which has been very good,” Spalding said.

The shelter has become an oasis for those looking for a break and also to pitch in. Ariana Morehead came all the way from Ohio to volunteer.

“Everything crumbled, everything fell, everything was broken,” Morehead said. “I had never seen anything like that before. It felt like going to a different country, even, in a way.”

People have come from as far away as Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee and other states to help out.

“People are getting stress relief,” Spalding said. “They’re getting some calmness brought about them, just coming down here to help these guys.”

Spalding said they saved a dog that was under a home when it collapsed.

“Ironically enough, have named him ‘Lucky,'” Spalding said.

He said some contractors from Fort Campbell helped to save Lucky. The floor of the house needed to be cut out to retrieve him.

“He had a piece of wood through his lung,” Spalding said. “He has had surgery. He’s back here at the shelter and the folks out of Fort Campbell are going to adopt him. He’s going to be their mascot.”

Spalding hopes the biggest rescue from the devastation is what he has seen from humans since the tragedy, especially in a divided country.

“The change in people,” Spalding said. “The hate that was once there is now love and they’re just there to help. It beats anything I’ve ever seen. It really does.”

Spalding said they have received about 100,000 pounds of dog and cat food, so much that they’re bringing it to other counties that were hurt but have smaller shelters.