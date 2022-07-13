Dozens missing after flooding in Virginia

(NewsNation) — Forty-four people remain missing, but with no deaths reported, after widespread floods Tuesday night in Buchanan County, Virginia.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said at a Wednesday news conference that the reports of missing reflect family members struggling to get in touch with loved ones, though he added that may become easier in the coming hours, according to USA Today.

Authorities began responding to reports of damage and rising water in the area Tuesday around midnight, NewsNation local affiliate WJHL reported. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was contacted to assist as the severity of the situation became more apparent overnight and through the morning.

Search-and-rescue operations in the Whitewood area of the county remain ongoing.

As crews continued surveying damage, landslides and road conditions created obstacles, USA Today wrote.

About 10 miles worth of Buchanan County had received significant damage, officials said, but they were unable to estimate how many homes or buildings were destroyed, according to WJHL. Homes and cars were moved in the torrents of water, The Weather Channel said.

The Bristol, Virginia, Fire Department said Wednesday that the agency helped 30 people evacuate their homes.

An emergency shelter and reunification center for those whose loved ones are missing was set up at a local elementary school.

“I am deeply saddened at the devastating news of flooding in Buchanan County. We are making every resource available to help those impacted,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “While rescue and recovery operations continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”