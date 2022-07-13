(NewsNation) — Seventeen people are unaccounted for, but there are no deaths reported, after widespread floods Tuesday night in Buchanan County, Virginia.

The number of people who couldn’t be found immediately after the severe weather was originally at 44.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said at a Wednesday news conference that the reports of those unaccounted for reflect family members struggling to get in touch with loved ones, though he added that may become easier in the coming hours, according to USA Today.

The sheriff’s office said it is making progress in locating those whose status is still unknown, NewsNation local affiliate WJHL reported.

Around 100 to 150 residences have been flooded or washed away in the wake of the flood, which also toppled trees and caused some cars to float away. The Bristol, Virginia, Fire Department said Wednesday that the agency helped 30 people evacuate their homes.

“Me and my son my two-year-old son were on an air mattress on the floor and we were floating,” one Virginia woman said.

As crews continued surveying damage, landslides and road conditions created obstacles, USA Today wrote.

Authorities began responding to reports of damage and rising water in the area Tuesday around midnight. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was contacted to assist as the severity of the situation became more apparent overnight and through the morning.

Search-and-rescue operations in the Whitewood area of the county remain ongoing.

An emergency shelter and reunification center for those whose loved ones are missing was set up at a local elementary school.

“I am deeply saddened at the devastating news of flooding in Buchanan County. We are making every resource available to help those impacted,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “While rescue and recovery operations continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”