East dries out, chills while monsoon continues out west

(AP) — Aside from a few lingering morning showers in parts of New England, the departure of this week’s storm will finally promote dry conditions in most of the Northeast and Southeast today.

A drop in temperatures, along with the return of less humid conditions, is also expected.

Spotty thunderstorms will remain a threat on the Florida Peninsula, however, and some can produce heavy rain.

Temperatures will rise to above-normal values across the Plains states, especially from Kansas northward. With high temperatures expected to reach the 90s in spots, temperatures may be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for some.

Monsoonal showers and thunderstorms will shift out of California but will continue elsewhere in the West, with heavy rain and localized flooding still a concern.

While two tropical waves are being watched, no development in the tropics is expected over at least the next 48 hours.