East, West bake while Midwest sees storms

(AP) — The risk of severe thunderstorms will stretch from Michigan to Oklahoma today.

The threats from Missouri southward will likely just be damaging winds, while farther north there can be hail and flooding downpours as well.

A few other areas, including central Florida, the Texas and Louisiana coasts and parts of New Mexico, will receive heavy thunderstorms which could potentially lead to flash flooding in spots.

Most of the West will remain dry, while the temperatures surge to above-normal levels for areas away from the coast.

The Northeast will be mostly dry with just a few thunderstorms in western Pennsylvania and western New York by the end of the day. It will be warm in the Northeast as well.

There are two days left in the month, and chances of the tropics going 0-for-August are imperiled by a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula and a tropical wave near the Windward Islands. Chances are good we’ll have a named storm by the end of the week.