What to know about viewing the Northern Lights on July 13

(NewsNation) — A solar storm on Thursday, July 13, 2023, is expected to make the Northern Lights visible in 17 states that typically don’t get to see the colorful show.

For those who may get a chance to see the aurora borealis, which is typically only visible in Alaska, Scandinavia and Canada, here is what you need to know about the lights:

Where can you see the lights?

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity on Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.

Light displays are expected to be visible overhead in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Montana, and low on the horizon in Salem, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Annapolis, Maryland; and Indianapolis, according to the institute.

What to Expect

Viewing the lights may not be exactly as you think it will. While the lights are most commonly green, aurora borealis can also appear in other colors including pink, orange and blue.

While photographs of the aurora show vast, vivid displays, that will vary based on location. Those farther south can expect to see fainter colors that appear closer to the horizon.

Check the Forecasts

There are two forecasts to check on Thursday morning as you plan for the best view: Weather and solar.

If your area is expected to be overcast Thursday night, you may not get the view you’re hoping for. Local weather and news apps should give you the latest forecast information on Thursday so you can plan your next move.

It’s also important to check the solar storm forecast. As Thursday nears, scientists will be able to better predict exactly where the lights may be visible. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offers a short-term forecast of 30-90 minutes that can help find the best places to see the lights. Meanwhile, apps like SpaceWeatherLive and Solar Alert can help you know if your area will indeed get a show on Thursday.

The night of the lights

Avoid light pollution : The closer you are to a major urban area, the more light pollution you’re likely to get. If you want to get the best possible view, try getting away to less populous areas where less light pollution means darker skies and a better chance of a good view.

: The closer you are to a major urban area, the more light pollution you’re likely to get. If you want to get the best possible view, try getting away to less populous areas where less light pollution means darker skies and a better chance of a good view. Stay up late : The colorful lights are usually best viewed around midnight, with a viewing window between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

: The colorful lights are usually best viewed around midnight, with a viewing window between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Look around: Although they’re called the Northern Lights, they may be seen in any direction, so don’t just look north.

How the Aurora Borealis Form

The Northern Lights are caused by geomagnetic storms on the sun that affect the Earth’s magnetic field. As electrons from the sun collide with the magnetic field, they stimulate atoms, which give off light. The color of the lights is determined by the type of molecule, with oxygen producing red and green light and nitrogen giving off purple and blue hues.

A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm.

The Associated Press and Margot Mather contributed to this report.