Experts warn extreme heat can affect mental health

(NewsNation) — The extreme heat persisting in parts of the country can have negative effects on mental health, the American Psychiatric Association warned.

As pockets of the nation including Florida, Arizona and Texas endure record-setting and, at times, deadly temperatures, exposure to high heat is associated with increased irritability, symptoms of depression and suicide, according to the APA.

People already struggling with mental health issues may be particularly vulnerable, Dr. Upinder Singh with Valley Oaks Medical Group told NewsNation affiliate KLAS.

“It affects every single person,” Singh told KLAS. “The biggest thing we need to know is our limits. Every person is different.”

Extreme heat can also affect peoples’ behavior, contributing to increased aggression, domestic violence instances, and lead to the use of drugs and alcohol to cope with stress. High temperatures can impact memory, too, as well as attention, reaction time and sleeping habits.

“We encourage everyone to take precautions and to check on those who may be more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat,” APA CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin said in an official statement. “Health care professionals and community leaders must ensure that mental health is a key part of preparing for and responding to the increasingly common extreme weather events we’re facing.”

If you or someone you know needs help, resources or someone to talk to, you can find it at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 988. People are available to talk to you 24/7.