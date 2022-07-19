Extreme heat threatens US from Texas to the Dakotas

(AP) — Much of the lower 48 states will be hot and humid with intense July sunshine today, but extreme heat with highs of 100-110 or higher will focus on the South Central states, as well as parts of the deserts.

Only very spotty storms are likely to develop over the interior Southwest. A few of these storms may bring gusty winds and flash flooding.

Drenching storms will be much more common over the Southeast with localized flooding amid high humidity.

As part of the Northeast trends less humid, many areas will have a hot afternoon.

A few storms will form over the northern tier of the Northwest, but the most likely zone for severe weather will extend across parts of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest. These storms have the potential to bring high winds, hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

The tropics remain quiet for now.