Fall nor’easter brings heavy rain to East Coast

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — A fall nor’easter battered the East Coast Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and winds to New York and New Jersey.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy both declared states of emergency ahead of the storm that was expected to pummel the area throughout Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued potential local flood warnings throughout New York Tuesday morning.

“Several additional inches of rainfall is expected. Take it slow and allow yourself extra time if traveling today,” NWS said in a tweet.

It’s been less than two months since Hurricane Ida produced deadly and destructive flooding in New York.

Ida’s deadly flooding put the city and state on alert. There were 41 deaths related to Ida. The majority of fatalities in New York City were of people living in basement apartments.

While this nor’easter isn’t expected to be as bad, officials said they want people to pay attention to the weather, listen for alerts and stay safe.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths as of Tuesday morning.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX and the Associated Press contributed to this report.