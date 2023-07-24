US farmers work to keep livestock cool amid heat wave

(NewsNation) — The heat dome covering much of the United States has changed the game for farmers nationwide.

Whether it’s crops or livestock, those in the industry are doing all they can to keep more than just their cool.

A lot of farms are equipped with fans, but in much of the country it’s hot air that’s being circulated because of triple-digit temperatures, and that does little to cool livestock.

In Las Vegas, swamp coolers are being aimed at animals with thicker coats and workers are providing more water and ice.

At many dairy farms, dehydration results in cows producing less milk.

Extreme heat can also impact the quality of meat, so farmers are taking extra precautions to protect the health of their animals.

“We also have misters, spray fans with water to keep the chickens cool in the houses and then when transporting the chickens of course, fans and misters to spray surfaces, spray the cages, those kinds of things,” said Frank Singleton of Wayne Sanderson Farms.

The nation’s largest pork producer, Smithfield Foods, says all its pigs are kept in climate-controlled barns at 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

“As pigs are being moved from one location to another, we take care when it’s very hot outside to load those animals in the very early morning hours or in the evening to cause them as little stress as possible,” Smithfield Foods Vice President Jim Monroe said.

The company didn’t say how much that’s added to its operational costs so far.

With several weeks left in the summer and a continuing heat wave, those final costs remain to be seen.