Fast-moving spring storms bring tornado threat to the South

(NewsNation) — A fast-moving line of spring storms tracking eastward through much of the South Wednesday is bringing flood and wind advisories and the potential for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The outbreak of severe thunderstorms from the Lower Mississippi Valley into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys is expected today and over portions of the central Gulf Coast states later tonight.

Forecasters said widespread damaging winds capable of developing tornadoes are expected, along with isolated hurricane-force wind gusts of 75 mph or higher.

“We expect several tornadoes, some of which could, unfortunately, be quite intense,” said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center said the severe storm risk will extend into the overnight hours and states most at risk include Mississippi and Alabama, eastern portions of Louisiana and Arkansas, southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Tennessee and Kentucky, and the Florida Panhandle.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Arkansas as well as northeastern and central Louisiana set to expire later Wednesday afternoon.

Rain rates up to 2 inches per hour may also lead to flash flooding in some areas, according to the NWS.

The storm system caused extensive damage from a possible tornado in Arkansas and is forecast to grow in scale and intensity.

The National Weather Service Tulsa tweeted that they received multiple reports of damage in Arkansas — including an elementary school gymnasium and a warehouse in the city of Springdale.

Seven people were injured in Washington County, Arkansas, two critically, said Emergency Management Director John Luther, who had no additional information about them.

“Search-and-rescue teams have been deployed, as there are significant damages and injuries,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

While the weather service hadn’t yet confirmed a tornado struck, “we’re pretty certain that’s what occurred,” NWS meteorologist Joe Sellers said.

A stunning display of lightning was also seen spidering upward across the night sky as the storm system passed over Wichita, Kansas, late on Tuesday.

The storms come a week after a tornado in a New Orleans-area neighborhood carved a path of destruction during the overnight hours and killed a man.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.