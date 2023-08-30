FEMA’s dual challenges: Hurricane Idalia and Maui wildfires

(NewsNation) — With Hurricane Idalia bearing down on the southeast United States, federal emergency managers now have two crises to deal with: the aforementioned hurricane and the aftermath of the fires in Maui.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) head Deanne Criswell plans to travel to Florida on Wednesday to assess the damage and meet with Governor Ron DeSantis.

During a press conference at the White House, Criswell offered candid advice to those in the path of the storm.

“As you do go out, do not wade in the water. Do not drive through flooded roads and streets. Just remember, turn around, don’t drown. Unfortunately, we see so many fatalities after the storm passes. We want to make sure everybody is taking the right precautions to keep themselves safe,” she said.

The federal government has 1,500 personnel in Florida, including at least 500 who do urban search and rescue.

Meanwhile, the response to the fires in Maui is the subject of a new probe by House Republicans, who plan to investigate the federal government’s response to the fires.

“The response by federal, state, and local officials to the catastrophic wildfire in Maui raises serious questions, and Americans, especially those impacted by this tragedy, deserve answers,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who leads the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement. “As recovery efforts continue, the House Oversight Committee has a responsibility to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently and effectively.”

FEMA, meanwhile, has warned that its Disaster Relief Fund could be depleted by mid-September as the country enters peak hurricane season. Some federal lawmakers have voiced support for providing additional funding to FEMA as it faces these challenges.