Flood threat continues in Texas, Southwest

(AP) — A tropical rainstorm in South Texas today will continue to bring the risk for flooding, even as it moves westward into Mexico during the day.

Two other locations will also be at risk for flooding, including the Southwest, due to the monsoon.

The monsoon will not reach as far north, but Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and perhaps even Nevada, will still receive thunderstorms, any of which will have the ability to produce flash flooding.

Another risk for flooding will take place from South Dakota into Iowa, where heavy rain will slowly move through the region. There could also be some stronger thunderstorms in North Dakota in the late afternoon that could produce damaging winds.

North Carolina into New York will be unsettled with spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Other than the rainstorm affecting Texas and Mexico, the tropics remain quiet.