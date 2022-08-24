(AP) — The Interstate 10 and 20 corridors of the Southeastern states will remain very active in terms of drenching shower and thunderstorm activity today.

The greatest risk of storms capable of triggering major flash flooding will extend from Louisiana to Mississippi, Alabama and parts of southeastern Texas. However, any downpour that occurs from southern Arizona to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina could trigger isolated urban flooding.

Farther north, while more showers and storms will erupt in the Northeast, there should be less activity compared to recent days.

Storms will be on the upswing from Montana to Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Heat is forecast to build for a brief stint in the Northwest as showers skirt the coast of Central California.

The tropics are starting to cook up some interest, with disturbances in the southwest Atlantic and the central Atlantic expected to move into areas unfavorable for development, but two more tropical waves coming off the African coast next week.

Sept. 10 is the statistical height of hurricane season.