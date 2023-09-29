Flooding after storm in New York disrupts city’s public transit

(NewsNation) — New York’s metropolitan area saw intense flooding Friday that shut down parts of the city’s subway system and cut off access to roads and at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

NewsNation local affiliate PIX 11 reports flooding has been happening in multiple neighborhoods and towns near New York City after a major coastal storm. Flooding was also reported around Hoboken, New Jersey.

Up to 5 inches of rain fell in some areas overnight. As many as 7 inches could come throughout the day, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm,” Hochul said in an interview with TV station NY1. “Count on this for the next 20 hours.”

On Twitter Friday morning, Hochul said she’s declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

“Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads,” she wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also announced an emergency declaration, and told people to shelter in place for the time being, PIX11 reported.

A flash flood warning is in place for Yonkers, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon until 1:15 p.m. EDT.

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs subway and commuter rail lines, urged residents to stay home if they could.

Multiple subway lines were suspended, partially suspended or delayed because of flooding. Cars were floating, and even stuck in the middle of the street, after being overcome with water. Flights into LaGaurdia were briefly halted, then delayed, because of water in the airport’s refueling area.

In this image taken from video, a section of the FDR Drive sits submerged in flood waters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area. The deluge Friday shut down swaths of the subway system, flooded some streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport. (AP Photo/Jake Offenhartz)

A Brooklyn elementary was evacuated after its boiler started smoking, possibly because of water getting into it, while New York city officials said they received reports of six basement apartments that had flooded.

Those living in low-lying areas are being encouraged to head to higher ground. Hochul said residents need to evacuate their homes if water starts to rise.

There have been no reports yet of any serious injuries or deaths resulting from the storms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.