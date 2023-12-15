Florida, East Coast brace for stormy days ahead

(NewsNation) — Parts of South Florida are preparing for a stormy weekend, and the same can be expected for the holiday weekend, according to meteorologists.

The weekend mass of wind and rain is expected to head up the East Coast of the United States just in time for the start of the holiday travel season.

“Saturday looks like a complete washout as this disturbance moves over,” said George Rizzuto, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami. “The northern part of Florida will be at risk for some pretty heavy rainfall tomorrow basically through the entire day on Saturday.”

Heavy rain is expected to arrive in the region by mid-morning Saturday and increase in strength throughout the day.

Rizzuto said winds of 20 to 30 mph (32 to 48 kph) are expected across much of the coastline, with gusts up to 45 mph (72 kph).

Gale warnings have been issued along the coast, and Rizzuto advises boaters to take extra precautions.

“Out there over the water, you can expect some pretty rough seas with some wave heights around 12 to 15 feet,” he said.

By Saturday night, the storm was expected to be moving into southeast Georgia and then move up the Atlantic coast, arriving near the Carolinas by Monday, said Paige Klinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

The storm is expected to move up the I-95 corridor Sunday and Monday, producing strong winds and heavy rain from Washington, D.C., to New York City, according to NBC News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.