Florida hospital moves dozens ahead of Hurricane Idalia

TAMPA, Fla — As Hurricane Idalia bears down on the Florida coast, AdventHealth North Pinellas is taking a proactive approach to ensure the safety of its patients, staff, and the community.

Located right next to the Gulf of Mexico, the hospital’s administration announced an evacuation in collaboration with state and local emergency management teams.

The hospital said the decision to evacuate the hospital in Tarpon Springs comes in light of the anticipated storm surge of 5-7 feet and the issuance of mandatory evacuation orders. Prioritizing the well-being of patients, visitors, and team members, the hospital is leaving no stone unturned in its preparedness efforts.

The evacuation has prompted the cancellation of all elective procedures scheduled for the week. This includes a range of medical services such as surgeries, imaging procedures, rehabilitation programs, Cath Lab operations, endoscopies, and other elective department procedures. The hospital administration is actively engaged in rescheduling these procedures to minimize any disruption in patient care.

The hospital is transferring more than 60 patients to other AdventHealth hospitals within the region. This relocation operation is set to conclude by noon on Tuesday, August 29.

While the AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital Emergency Room will remain operational until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, the AdventHealth ER in Palm Harbor will continue its operations without interruption.