Florida state senator: Ian ‘the future of hurricanes’

(NewsNation) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian decimating much of the Gulf Coast, Florida State Senato, Janet Cruz (D) joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to explain our response to hurricanes will and should be different going forward.

“People need to understand the oceans are warmer. This summer was brutal in Tampa and with the increased temperature, the storms get more and more vicious,” Cruz said.

Cruz, who was not only born and raised in Tampa but is a fourth-generation resident, went on to say that what Hurricane Ian has done — having caused historical damage — will be the norm.

“If you’re not paying attention, take a look at Fort Myers and Captiva Island, because that is the future,” Cruz said. “That is the future of hurricanes that we will see in Florida.

Watch the rest of the senator’s conversation with NewsNation in the video above.