Floridians on Hurricane Idalia’s dirty side will face storm’s worst

A projection of Tropical Storm Idalia as of noon on Monday, Aug. 28 (National Weather Service)

(NewsNation) — As Hurricane Idalia heads toward Florida, those in the central and eastern parts of the state should keep an eye on the forecasts as the storm’s dirty side could bring more damage to that area.

Hurricanes are rotating storm systems and they’re typically symmetrical, with winds the same speed on all sides of the vortex.

The “dirty side” of a storm is the area where the wind is blowing in the same direction as the storm itself is traveling. Typically, that’s the right side of the storm.

Those on the dirty side of Idalia can expect to face the possibility of more damaging winds and even tornadoes. In this case, those in central and eastern Florida can expect to face the worst of the weather.

The National Weather Service has already warned residents to expect life-threatening weather, including significant storm surges along the Gulf Coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency for 46 counties in the state.

A number of counties have also issued evacuation orders, urging residents to leave ahead of the severe weather.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to travel up the coast toward Georgia and North Carolina’s Outer Banks over the coming days.