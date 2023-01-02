Fog, winter weather disrupting travel

(NewsNation) — A triumvirate of weather concerns has travel off to a rocky start on the second day of the year as many people head back from holiday trips.

FlightAware’s misery map shows there are more than 800 delays and 280 cancellations on flights in and out of the U.S. as of 8 a.m. ET.

A total of 150 flights to and from Denver’s airport have been canceled Monday, with another 62 delayed.

A burgeoning snowstorm in the Midwest has much of Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota under some sort of winter weather alert. Some of those areas could be looking at more than a foot of snow by Wednesday.

After saying it was back to normal following an epic, extended logistical disruption last week, Southwest Airlines canceled 133 flights as of 8 a.m. ET, or about 3% of its scheduled flights, according to FlightAware. Most of those were departing from or arriving in Denver.

Another issue Monday morning is visibility. Low clouds in Chicago have disrupted operations at both of its airports. Flights heading toward Midway airport are averaging a delay of nearly two hours. FlightAware also reports all flights heading toward the airport are being held at their origin until 8:15 a.m. ET.

Nearly all of Florida is under a dense fog advisory, and two Miami flights have been canceled to go along with 11 delays.

The visibility issues could also create problems on the roads for Southeast drivers. The advisory extends west through Louisiana and north to Virginia’s border with North Carolina.

Parts of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana are also facing potential severe weather Monday.