Forecast: Blizzard conditions, strong wind and thunderstorms

(NewsNation) — Blizzard conditions and wind advisories pepper the nation’s weather outlook Sunday.

Snow and strong winds will persist through the early evening in the Northern Plains before dissipating, as a low-pressure system continues to weaken and move into Ontario, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Moderate to heavy snowfall and strong, gusty winds are forecast.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Black Hills of South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. Winter weather advisories are also in effect for central North Dakota.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 7 p.m. local time as strong winds and rain hit the Chicago area just after 1 p.m,

A line of downpours approached the city from the west, moving quickly at around 60 mph.

National Weather Service officials were in western Kansas to assess damage from a strong storm and a possible tornado that damaged buildings in Sharon Springs and elsewhere, authorities said.

Officials say the late Friday storm rolled through numerous Kansas cities, including Grainfield, Mingo and Winona. Large hail was reported in Leoti,

On the West Coast, California’s roller-coaster spring continued its swing from wet and snowy to warm and dry on Sunday under a ridge of high pressure.

Developing Santa Ana winds were expected to generate a brief heatwave in Southern California while pleasant conditions were predicted in Northern California, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures in the coastal basin west of the mountains were expected to jump Sunday and rise to well above average on Monday, the San Diego weather office said.

Near-record heat is possible on Monday, Los Angeles-area forecasters said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.