In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a snowplower removes snow in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Friday, April 15, 2022. California storms have blanketed the Sierra Nevada in snow. Winter isn’t quite ready to give up its grip on the Eastern Sierra. Mammoth Mountain is expecting a foot of fresh snow Saturday. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP)

(NewsNation) — Following the rise of the Pink Moon, the nation’s Easter Sunday weather outlook shows abnormally warm temperatures across the South and unusually cold temperatures in the North, according to the National Weather Service.

A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week.

The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet in some mountain areas as of Saturday, UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reported.

“We’re getting a bit of an abundant April!” the research station in Soda Springs said on Twitter.

Parts of Northern California including the Bay Area could see pockets of rain for much of the week thanks to an unsettled weather pattern stalling over the region, the National Weather Service said.

According to the NWS, a strong storm system is expected to track up the Northeast Monday night into Tuesday bringing heavy, wet snow to the interior Northeast, particularly locations above 1,000 ft where accumulations greater than four inches are likely.

This could lead to hazardous travel conditions as there are freeze warnings and frost advisories in place across the Ohio Valley.

A wave of low pressure tracking through the northern Plains will deliver a round of heavy snow to North Dakota and northern Minnesota with gusty winds also leading to reduced visibilities and drifting snow, the NWS says.

Winter storm warnings are in place over northern North Dakota where snow accumulations could surpass eight inches in spots. In addition to the snow and wind advisories have been issued for parts of the Northern Plains and southeast Wyoming.

As the storm gradually weakens while tracking towards the Great Lakes, the NWS forecasts possible light accumulations in the Great Lakes and Upper Mississippi Valley.

Farther south, early summer-like temperatures will be most common in the Southern High Plains and the Southwest where daytime highs in the 80s and 90s are expected. In fact, portions of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas could soar as high as 100 degrees today.

In the Deep South, showers and thunderstorms could lead to some becoming severe, the NWS says. As there is also a threat for severe storms from the Rio Grande Valley to the Georgia Coast.

Elsewhere, the next Pacific storm system is set to usher in another surge of moisture, leading to both heavy snow and rain in some cases across the Pacific Northwest early in the day on Monday.

Snowfall accumulations exceeding a foot are possible, especially in the higher elevations of the Cascades and at lower snow levels in the Olympics, according to the NWS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.